With Tourists flocking to Walt Disney World during a pandemic, Twitter lets loose

Prev
Next

Florida added more than 11,000 more coronavirus cases on Friday, the same day gates swung open at the final two remaining Walt Disney World parks. Now, Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Animal Kingdom and Hollywood Studios are open for business, with masks and social distancing (somewhat) enforced.

At a time when even Abigail Disney says the parks are opening too early, Twitter is going ham on the Mouse, with the Twit-o-sphere expressing horror, humor and revulsion. Stay safe out there, Mouseketeers!

Posted & filed under News.

Home » News » With Tourists flocking to Walt Disney World during a pandemic, Twitter lets loose

Tags: , , , , , ,

View these other slideshows:

As coronavirus cases mount in Florida, #DeathSantis trends on Twitter

This seaside Cocoa Beach house for sale is perfect for hosting private tiki parties

This mid-century modern Altamonte Springs home was designed for a concert pianist

The coolest cats and dogs in the Greater Orlando area are ready to adopt at the Pet Alliance right now
« View the previous slideshow again!