With Tourists flocking to Walt Disney World during a pandemic, Twitter lets loose

Florida added more than 11,000 more coronavirus cases on Friday, the same day gates swung open at the final two remaining Walt Disney World parks. Now, Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Animal Kingdom and Hollywood Studios are open for business, with masks and social distancing (somewhat) enforced.

At a time when even Abigail Disney says the parks are opening too early, Twitter is going ham on the Mouse, with the Twit-o-sphere expressing horror, humor and revulsion. Stay safe out there, Mouseketeers!