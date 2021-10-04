Windermere mansion with ties to former Orlando City owner Flávio Augusto da Silva is for sale

Flávio Augusto Da Silva may have claimed to be "forever a lion" when he announced his sale of Orlando City SC to the Minnesota Vikings-owning Wilf family, but it sure looks like the former owner is looking to leave his Orlando mansion in the past.

Augusto da Silva's former home in Windermere just hit the market with an asking price of $5.9 million. The home is not technically owned by the mogul currently. It was sold to a Cayman Islands-based company called DSF Real Estate last year for the steep price of $10. When Orlando Weekly reached out to the listing agent to ask whether they were representing Flávio in the sale, they refused to answer.

The all-grey and imposing mansion at 5507 Worsham Court looms over the 14th green at Isleworth County Club. The 5-bed, 9-bath home features a master suite with balconies that look out over the immaculate backyard pool. There's a nursery that definitely wasn't last used for one of Augusto da Silva's children, who famously led him into becoming a soccer club owner in the first place.

A walk-in closet larger than most Orlando apartments is one jaw-dropping detail of the mansion, which also includes its own movie theater somewhere among its 10,200 square feet.

The listing is being represented by Shirlei DeVito of Century 21 Carioti.

Photos via Realtor.