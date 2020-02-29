What happened to every Florida bar featured on ‘Bar Rescue’

The state of Florida has been a longtime favorite for the reality show "Bar Rescue," where host Jon Taffer – inventor of the "butt funnel" and the NFL Sunday ticket– gives bar owners a free remodel in exchange for getting screamed at on camera.

In the spirit of Taffer's catchphrase "Shut it down!" we wondered how many of Florida's "Bar Rescue" bars have actually succeeded and how many have shut down over the years. While the whole state has plenty of watering holes featured on the show, Central Florida wasn't immune to the Taffer treatment. Maitland's Copper Rocket was a notorious example, and Tampa Bay alone has had seven bars featured over the show's six seasons.

So, here's what happened to the Florida bars that agreed to pull back the doors, bust open the books, and make a call for help to "Bar Rescue."