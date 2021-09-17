This storybook cottage near the Country Club of Orlando just hit the market

There's something deep;y incongruous about storybook cottages in Central Florida. The climate around here is more suitable to half-man, half-racoon boogeymen than stories of stupid children toddling off into the forest. Still, the state is one large showroom for making what you want in spite of your surroundings, so we get homes like this adorable home near Spring Lake.

The 4-bed, 3-bath home at 1227 Golden Lane is tastefully done throughout, including the choices made in its tiny mother-in-law suite out back. The circa 1926 cottage still has its original fairy tale front door and the exterior brick chimney is straight out of an illustrated copy of Grimm's.

The sellers are asking $800K. The listing is represented by Jennifer Stein of HomeLister.

Photos via Realtor.