This storybook cottage near the Country Club of Orlando just hit the market

Prev
Next

There's something deep;y incongruous about storybook cottages in Central Florida. The climate around here is more suitable to half-man, half-racoon boogeymen than stories of stupid children toddling off into the forest. Still, the state is one large showroom for making what you want in spite of your surroundings, so we get homes like this adorable home near Spring Lake.

The 4-bed, 3-bath home at 1227 Golden Lane is tastefully done throughout, including the choices made in its tiny mother-in-law suite out back. The circa 1926 cottage still has its original fairy tale front door and the exterior brick chimney is straight out of an illustrated copy of Grimm's.

The sellers are asking $800K. The listing is represented by Jennifer Stein of HomeLister.

Photos via Realtor. 

Posted & filed under News.

Home » News » This storybook cottage near the Country Club of Orlando just hit the market

Tags: , , , ,

View these other slideshows:

This charming 1930s bungalow in Lake Davis is now for sale

This lakefront home in East Orlando is on the market under $330K

This Italian Renaissance mansion in College Park comes with its own wine cellar

A self-sustaining private island in the Florida Keys just hit the market
« View the previous slideshow again!