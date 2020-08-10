This sprawling, Mediterranean-style Ormond Beach home was owned by a pillar of the community

This four-bedroom Mediterranean masterpiece is ready to change hands after being owned by the same prominent Ormond Beach family for decades. The jaw-dropping details and stunningly naturalistic outdoor spaces reveal a family deeply invested in the arts.

Inside the house, imported, carved double doors open up to a great room with a stone coquina fireplace and rare pecky-cypress walls. A grand dining room overlooks the waterfront outside through an enormous picture window. The eat-in kitchen features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, connected to a large living space and a ground-floor bedroom suite. Upstairs, two more bedrooms await, along with a balcony overlooking the waterfront.

The estate sits own its own acre of land with 140 feet along the Intracoastal Waterway, and a private dock with a boat house. The outdoor Burley pool is surrounded by imported Tennessee stone decking, with custom waterfall.

It's being sold by the family of Thurman Gillespy, Jr., MD, who passed away on March 29, leaving behind a legacy of leadership in medicine and the arts. Thurman was chief of orthopedics, and chief of staff, at Halifax Medical Center until his retirement in 2014. His work affected tens of thousands of patients, and he offered free medical services throughout the community, while advocating for greater healthcare access.

A member of more then 20 community boards, Gillespy chaired the Florida International Festival and, with his wife Elaine, brought international talent to Daytona Beach from all over the world, while helping to expand venues like the News Journal Lively Arts Center and the Museum of Arts and Sciences.

"Thousands of children annually are screened for scoliosis because of Thurman's pressure on the Florida legislature in the 1960s to mandate school screenings," says Gillespy's obituary.

Now you can own his former family home, filled with detailed touches and a beautiful outdoor space, for $1,250,000. The listing is held by Bill Navarra of Realty Pros Assured.

All photos via Realtor.com