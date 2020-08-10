This Orlando house resembles a modern art museum, and it just hit the market

This five-bedroom modern contemporary masterpiece could be yours, for just under $2.8 million, and it looks just like a museum.

Its massive, airy 7,995 square feet can indeed house a great deal of art, both small and incredibly large, along with quite a bit more.

The house has undergone major renovations in the past five years by the current owners. The showers have Marmara blanco marble from Spain, with Grohe & Duravit plumbing fixtures from Germany. The kitchen appliances are by Miele and Wolf, with motion lift cabinetry by Germany's Blum Aventos. The home has its own water purification system, as well as Emil Italian wood-colored porcelain on the second floor and Porcelanosa flooring from Spain on the first floor. The pool deck is granite, and the countertops on the massive kitchen island are Brazilian Blue Bahia granite.

As with all supervillain-worthy lairs, the property is within a gated community, behind a solid concrete wall, and crawling with security features. The kitchen wall houses the video monitor showing the multiple camera views and a surveillance system. The four-car garage has nine-foot glass doors with side mount openers. The house is fully foam-insulated in every wall, roof and between floors, with LED lights inside and out.

The listing, held by Darrell Nunnelley of Vintage Realty Group, is for $2,775,000, and it's just a few minutes from Restaurant Row on Sand Lake Road.

All photos via Realtor.com