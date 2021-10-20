The most expensive home for sale in Osceola County comes with ‘Star Wars’ sleeping bays

We're always saying the worst part about Dave & Busters is they make you go home if you pass out on the skee-ball. This Orlando-area estate asks the question: what if you never had to leave the arcade?

The 15-bed, 19-bath mansion is fully equipped with arcades, several bowling alleys, a basketball court, and a virtual golf area. An entire section of the home is fitted out with Star Wars theming. The Star Wars area includes full-sized mannequins of characters from the universe, a shrine to Darth Vader and bunk beds for kids that appear to be inside a starship.

There's plenty to do in the home for adults as well, with a backyard pool complete with a waterslide and a room turned over entirely to poker. The home has indoor spas and saunas as well as a movie theater. This might raise the question of how all this is fit into a home, but the house comes in at an absolutely monstrous 17,694 square feet. The many themed areas and rooms come in handy for another bit of entertainment, as the entire interior is rigged up to function as a laser tag arena.

The price tag for the Reunion home at 1148 Grand Traverse Pkwy is suitably large. The property is being represented by TJ Cosgrove of Reunion Realty. The asking price is $11.5 million.

Photos via Realtor.