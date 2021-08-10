This nautical-themed home in Central Florida comes with a bathroom ‘cave’ and a lighthouse

You might not like this nautical-themed house just steps from the St. Johns River, but you have to respect its former owner's commitment to the bit. In addition to the expected ship wheels and seafaring color scheme, the home comes with a lighthouse out front and a bathroom transformed into a dripping cave.

If the pirate theme park-style restroom doesn't do it for you, there's also a truly lovely compass rose inlaid in the floor just inside the front door. Taking another look at that door, we find a fully functional porthole.

The backyard of 401 Broad St. in Welaka features a covered lanai leading to a workshop. The fenced-in backyard comes with a fire pit and horseshoe court. The 3-bed , 2-bath is seeking a new captain for $250K.

Photos via Zillow.

