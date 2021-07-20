This mid-century College Park home on the market has a ton of original, retro touches

"They don't make them like the used to" is one of those annoying old man adages made all the more infuriating by being true.

Nowhere on Earth is this truism more openly on display than Florida, where Art Deco masterpieces are torn down in service of cheaply built luxury towers and slapdash homes sell for $600K before the gypsum dust even settles.

Against that landscape, it's truly shocking to find a home that's been cared for by someone with an eye for conservation. But that's exactly what just hit the market in College Park.

The highlight of this preserved mid-century home comes in the kitchen where original cabinetry and appliances are set off by black and orange glazed tiles. An original built-in oven sits inside the cabinetry like a time capsule that could also whip up a mean Shake n' Bake.

If funky drawer pulls and old ovens don't do it for you, the vibrant bathroom most certainly will. The pink and red color scheme brings to mind Florida's swinging past well before you get to the curved walls and cedar-lined closets in the bedroom.

The 3 bed, 2 bath at 2301 Ann Arbor Drive is just steps from College Park's main street. The sellers are asking for $400K and the property is represented by Maxwell Wardlaw of EXP Realty.

Photos via Zillow.