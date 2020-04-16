This ‘masterpiece’ historic Orlando home by Louis Dolive just hit the market

This incredible house is a part of Orlando history. Located footsteps from Downtown Orlando in the Lawsona/Fern Creek neighborhood, this beautiful "masterpiece" of a home, built by Louis Dolive in 1925, just hit the market today.

Nestled up against Dickson Azalea Park, it features panoramic views of the park from the vintage windows in the master bedroom, from the multi-tiered custom brick patios, and even from a clawfoot tub upstairs overlooking the neighborhood.

Inside the home's 2,603 square feet are four bedrooms and three bathrooms, with refinished hardwood floors, elegant crown molding and baseboards, and double-hung sash windows. The owners have maintained the home while keeping the original integrity, and everything inside is fully functioning. The newly renovated kitchen even maintained the original appearance. The master retreat has its own fireplace, built-in window bench with storage, and a large walk-in closet. The other three bedrooms are also quite large, each with their own distinct architectural details. A detached living space can become a separate office or gym.

This historic location at 1701 E. Washington Street was originally called "RoseArden," after the land developer Walter Rose who added "Arden," meaning "a place of solitude and great beauty." It is indeed a place of natural beauty within the Lawsona Historic District, adjacent to the brick-lined Washington Street Bridge, the only one of its kind left in Central Florida.

The listing is held by Jesse T. Rottinghaus of Compass, and priced at $779,000. Take a look inside this extraordinary home!

All photos by Realtor.com