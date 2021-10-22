This massive Orlando home comes with its own casino

This home in Reunion was built with proximity to Orlando in mind, but the folks who ended up designing the interior built it so they wouldn't have to leave to see the sights.

In addition to the now-standard movie theater and sprawling kitchens, this 10 bed, 12 bath comes with a Vegas-themed casino room. The wall of slot machines sits on top of a suitably busy carpet, leading to the room's crown jewel: a recreation of the recreation of the Statue of Liberty in Las Vegas.

Elsewhere in the home, the need to go to Walt Disney World is covered. An arcade room is covered in Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck-themed graffiti. A bedroom is complete with a pink castle bed themed after Disney princesses. The bed ends in a slide that drops kids at the base of the castle.

The nearly 12,000 square foot at 8168 Valhalla Terrace home is for sale for $6.5 million. It's being represented by Alice Anne Jackson of Corcoran Premier Realty.

Photos via Zillow.