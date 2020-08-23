This massive lakeside Mt. Dora mansion dwarfs every home around it

The massive lakefront Mt. Dora mansion recently hit the market, and it dwarfs all other homes around it. Filled with opulent decor, the six-bedroom house's owner is listed as a corrections-communications firm.

The incredible 4-acre estate, paid for in tears, borders Lake Gertrude and offers coffered ceilings, painted gold leaf designs, imported chandeliers, and breathtaking views of the water.

The "lushly landscaped" courtyard comes with a portico and columns, which frame the entrance to the custom stone foyer overlooking the pool. The master suite has its own "morning kitchen," a private office, and a huge bathroom. The kitchen features its own lake views, six Sub-Zero refrigerated drawers, and a view of the family room. More freezers and walk-in pantries await. It's a perfect setting for large gatherings.

There are even two large home offices and a detached guest house. An outdoor kitchen will keep the party cooking by the koi pond, sports court, pools and spa, all surrounded by the marble tiered terraces spanning most of the house.

A covered boat dock with three hoists on the private, spring-fed clear waters of Lake Gertrude are what seal the deal on this $4,999,999 beauty, listed by Carol Fasick Joyce of Coldwell Banker Realty, St. Petersburg.

All photos via Realtor.com