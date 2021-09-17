This lakefront home in East Orlando is on the market under $330K

In a changing market, the idea of what constitutes a steal has to shift. In Orlando right now, a nice-sized lakefront home with a landscaped and large lot going for under $400K has to count as a bargain.

With that in mind, this East Orlando home selling for under $330K is practically a miracle. The home at 1614 Lake Downey Drive sits, as you might expect, on Lake Downey. The 3/4 acre lot is landscaped in native plants, with a small stand of pine trees between the lakefront and the home.

Inside, the home contains many retro touches. While we're no fans of the carpet, the adorable cabinets and colorfully tiled bathrooms are the good kind of old-fashioned. The three-bed, two-bath home is going for $329,900 courtesy of Re/Max.

Photos via Zillow.