This lakefront hacienda in College Park is for sale for the first time in 50 years

When you get something good, you hold onto it. That's true for collectibles, people and real estate. The Delgado family called this lakefront hacienda home for more than half a century and its finally hitting the market, eyeing someone with as much staying power.

The home at 1012 W. Par Avenue is built around a central pool courtyard, if Lake Silver in the backyard isn't your speed. The interior shows signs of its stable ownership, with a charmingly retro living room covered in vibrant red carpet. Folllow the mid-century wooden paneling and you'll run into a gorgeous built-in library bookshelf, complete with ladder.

The house boasts a ton of original features like built-in ovens, a wood-paneled rec room with a bar and tile colors/wallpaper that are a blast from the past. The guest house is a 2-bed, 1 bath from 1946. All together, the property clocks in at over 4,000 square feet on nearly two acres in College Park. Sellers are asking $2.2M.

Photos via Zillow.