This jungle-themed mansion on the Butler Chain of Lakes is Orlando’s most expensive home on the market

They say money can't buy taste, but it can buy a sprawling mansion in a primo location on the Butler Chain of Lakes that looks like a live-in Rainforest Cafe.

The estate known as Entrelagos sits -- as the name implies -- between two lakes. The compound was built in the '90s at great expense, by a Hong Kong-based family that made people who worked on the house keep things hushed. Massive, handcrafted woodwork elements were shipped from the Philippines to complete the $8 million construction of the home.

The interior boasts many startling elements, like jungle-centric carved columns and a library that looks straight out of a Disney park waiting area. The front door of the home is an imposing carving of a verdant scene with inlaid mother of pearl. There's nothing about this house that isn't wild: in all senses of the word, up to and including the price tag.

Entrelagos easily earns the title of "most expensive home for sale in Orlando" beating out Shaq's long-listed Windermere estate by about $9 million. At $25 million, the owners are seeking a very specific sort of buyer.

The listing is represented by Richard Dempsey with SVN Saunders Ralston Dantzler.

Photos via Zillow.