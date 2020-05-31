This Frank Lloyd Wright heritage home in Orlando is on the market

The Stark House, on its own four-acres along the Little Econ River, is a fascinating and jaw-dropping Frank Lloyd Wright heritage home, nestled into nature. Built in 1973, the three-bedroom, two-bath home was designed in line with organic architecture and modern design philosophies. It was the personal residence of architect Duane Stark, who designed Orlando's Downtown Orlando Public Library.

Featured in modern architectural magazines, the Stark House is considered a masterpiece. You can spend the day fishing or canoeing, or lounging by the water decks and pool, which make entertaining inevitable. Who wouldn't want to stop by for an afternoon?

The price tag is $865,000 for this "stunning sanctuary," listed by Miranda Cady on Rocking Horse Road, is tucked away from the city, but only minutes from downtown Orlando, the airports, theme parks, UCF and State Road 417. Purchasing this home gives the buyers new stewardship of an architectural legacy.

All photos via Realtor.com