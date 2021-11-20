This Florida mansion was once owned by Madonna, now it’s being sold by a dog

Gunther the German shepherd, a dog with generational wealth thanks to a $500 million-dollar trust, is now selling his Florida waterfront mansion formerly owned by mega pop star Madonna.

Located 3029 Brickell Ave., in Miami, the 7,947-square-foot Tuscan-style villa comes with nine bedrooms and nine bathrooms, as well as a pool, a tennis court, a dock, and some incredible views of Biscayne Bay.

According to the Associated Press, Gunther is the master of the house and sleeps in Madonna's old bed. "He literally sleeps overlooking the most magnificent view in an Italian custom bed in the former bedroom of the greatest pop star in the world," said real estate agent Ruthie Assouline to the publication.

Gunther's insane wealth can be tracked back to his great grandfather, Gunther III, who inherited a multimillion-dollar trust from late owner, German countess Karlotta Liebenstein. The dog-friendly trust mainly invests in real estate, and primarily finances a team of handlers, who take Gunther on extravagant trips, feed him caviar, and prop him up with a life much better than the average human.

Gunther's Miami estate was reportedly purchased from Madonna for $7.5 million, and is currently asking $31,750,000.

Photos via Zillow.

