This Florida home comes with a bloody Halloween mural in one of the bedrooms

Located at 5411 Westland Station Rd. in Jacksonville, the 2,783-square-foot home comes with four bedrooms, three bathrooms, as well as a giant lot, a loft, a two-car garage and a mural in one of the bedrooms that says "Happy Halloween," with what appears to be bloody little handprints on the ceiling.

The home's listing agent CC Underwood, of Keller Williams Realty Atlantic Partners told Creative Loafing Tampa Bay that it's not as bad as it looks, and that one of the previous occupants that was a creative type. "We really thought it was blood at first, but of course it's just a funny mural. And, so, we decided to just leave there since it's an 'as is' sale, and it's also Halloween," said Underwood.

The home is currently asking $295,000, and if you act now you might be able to close by Halloween.

Photos via Realtor.

This post originally appeared at Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.