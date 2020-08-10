This elegant Orlando horse ranch is for sale just minutes from downtown

This incredible four-bedroom, 5,070-square-foot home is nestled on its own 20-acres lot on Gregory Road in Orlando, just 15 minutes from downtown via the 408. The house is elegant with modern touches throughout, but the superstar of the property is the state-of-the-art equestrian center on property, including an

The fully operational facility has a 20-stall capacity, with a professional ring, six six large paddocks and numerous outbuildings. The elegant main barn was built in 2010 with tongue-and-groove ceilings, eight large stalls, two grooming stalls, two wash stalls, a tack room, a laundry facility and restrooms. Each staff has fans and bug sprayers. Outside of the main barn, a professional rink, covered with crushed limestone base and silica, and fully irrigated. A secondary barn holds eight additional stalls, just a short distance away.

The property opens to the road through private gates, and after driving down the tree-lined driveway with large pastures, the residence welcomes you with a covered entryway. Inside are large formal spaces, and a comfortable master suite with double bathrooms. A gourmet kitchen hosts modern appliances to cook for an entire rodeo. Out back is a massive, resort-style screened pool and spa area, and a private tennis court. It's a sports and horse lover's dream estate, and it can be yours for $2,750,000.

The house is listed by Jo-ann Lamar of Premier Sotheby's International Realty, and is located along the Econ River, just minutes from Orlando International Airport.

All photos via Realtor.com