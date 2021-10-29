This eccentric Central Florida home comes with a mirror-finish piano, chrome bed

It takes quite a lot to be an eccentric in Florida. The state is louder, tackier and more sun-addled than just about anywhere else, coming out in the decor choices of millionaires and regular folks alike.

It's a high bar to clear, however, this New Smyrna Beach home flies over it. The 3-bed, 4-bath home at 521 Wildwood Drive is a true original, with several features that would wow just about anyone (and a few more that are so specific that they could only be for a very particular individual's happiness).

On the former front, we have the sprawling series of pools in the backyard. Stepping away from the pool deck, there's a beautiful water feature and a lovely firepit surrounded by swings.

Inside the house is when things get truly unique. The rooms sway wildly in theme and color palette, going from a pink-and-blue Warhol-inspired shoe closet to a modernist grey living room. An unmissable showpiece appears in the form of a mirrored piano, and a chrome bed in the master bedroom reads like the rich man's version of Kirk Van Houten's racecar bed.

The homeowners are selling the place furnished for $1 million. We can only hope it comes with the home's most outlandish pieces. The listing is represented by Carl Vasile of Exit Real Estate.

