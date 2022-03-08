This Delaney Park home designed by famed Winter Park architect Nils Schweizer just hit the market for $925K

Few people have had as big an impact on the landscape of Central Florida as Nils Schweizer. The Frank Lloyd Wright-trained, Winter Park architect left his mark all over the area in the form of homes, churches and public buildings.

Schweizer brought the mid-century modern style to the area, after studying under the master. Many of his buildings, put up during one of the first major population booms in the area, still stand to this day. One such home just hit the market in Delaney Park.

The 4-bed, 3-bath at 445 Baker Street still maintains many of its Wright-inspired features like a sunken sunroom, built-in bookshelves and lovely pass-throughs. The exterior is straight out of the mid-50s, with a characteristic angular roof and carport.

The home sits on a relatively large plot of land and the sellers are asking $925,000. The listing is represented by Julie Bowyer of Keller Williams.

Photos by Gil Levy/courtesy of Realtor.