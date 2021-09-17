This charming 1930s bungalow in Lake Davis is now for sale

It's no secret that the time to buy one of Orlando's iconic downtown-adjacent bungalows was 30 years ago. But for those willing to deal with a slightly heavier lift, there are still close-in and charming historic homes available.

Take, for example, this Lake Davis home that just went on the market. The eye-catching lime green 3-and-2 offers up a bundle of historical charm with a throughly modern outdoor space for entertaining out back. The fully updated interior leaves little to be desired across its nearly 1300 square feet. The house is just a quick walk from the urban wetlands and the neighborhood's namesake lake.

The listing is represented by Courtney Hobgood of EXP Realty and the sellers are seeking $475K.

Photos via Zillow.