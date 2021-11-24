This Central Florida home comes with a giant pirate ship in the pool

A sprawling home with arguably the most piratey pool in Tampa Bay is now on the market in Lutz.

Located at 19165 Geraci Rd., the home was built in 2007 and is currently owned by former professional basketball player and Hernando High School standout Kyle Swanston. The 4,700-square-foot estate comes with five bedrooms and six bathrooms, as well as a three-car garage, a half basketball court, and a $1.5 million pool featuring a waterslide and a pirate ship with functioning water cannons, says the listing.

According to records, Swanston purchased the home a few months ago for $1,650,000, and is currently listing it for $2,500,000.

The pirate home's listing agents are Georgia Janas and Kirby Bryan of Northstar Realty.

