This $59.9 million Florida mansion just became America’s most expensive new listing

This incredible mansion, located on Palm Beach Island, just became the most expensive new listing in the United States. It's the only "ocean to lake" estate for sale on the island, with incredible views of the Atlantic Ocean and Palm Beach in the front, and Lake Worth Lagoon and Hunter's Island in the back.

The seven-year-old custom home has 7 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms, to accommodate massive coastal parties and sleepovers, and a private tennis court, 44-foot glass-tiled pool and 200-foot dock. There's a wine cellar, pizza oven, media room, library, and an elevator. It's in an area known as "Billionaires Row," with President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago less than two miles away.

The property is on the market $59,900,000, listed by Ahley D. McIntosh, Christoper Leavitt, and Gary Pohrer of Douglas Elliman, having been marked down from $99 million in a 2017 listing. The 23,897-square foot home sits on a 1.86 acre lot valued at more than half of the overall price.

Photos by Realtor.com