This $305K Florida condo is in a train car under a bridge

If you tried to write a fictional account of an overheated housing market, and you included a train car under a bridge selling for hundreds of thousands of dollars, it's likely you'd get tagged for being a bit too ham-handed. Florida is not a subtle place, however, and its housing market spikes follow suit.

A Jacksonville condo fashioned out of a train car that sits underneath a bridge is currently selling for $305,000. The train car features two bedrooms and a full kitchen, mostly serving as a launching point for revelers and sports fans who want to go to TIAA Bank Field. The car sits underneath the Hart Bridge mere steps from the home of the Florida-Georgia game and (less excitingly) the Jacksonville Jaguars.

There's no law saying you can't live there full time, though. And the train comes with plenty of amenities to make it pleasant: a deck, an office, several TVs and multiple beds. The condo comes fully furnished and is represented by Chad and Sandy Real Estate.

Photos via Zillow.