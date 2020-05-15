These Orlando restaurants have reopened with plenty of outdoor seating

With Florida restaurants reopening their indoor and outdoor seating areas, as long as patrons are seated six feet apart, many Central Florida restaurants are taking the opportunity to begin feeding hungry customers on property again. Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer also allowing restaurants within the city to use parking lots and sidewalks for outdoor seating, and even food tents.

We checked to see which Central Florida restaurants reopened this week, and especially which ones are utilizing outdoor areas to help seated patrons stay a safer distance apart. Take a look, and a trip – but do it safely.