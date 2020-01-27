These excited, adoptable Orange County dogs are hoping you will stop by

Look at these faces! Some of the sweetest, most expressive pups are waiting for you right now. They're at Orange County Animal Services where, during the month of January, OCAS adoption fees for dogs are just $20 and include sterilization, vaccinations and a microchip. Visit the shelter today to find your new fur-ever friend!

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Container Store at Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 p.m. through 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.

| Photos by Pawsitive Shelter Photography