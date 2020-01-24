These adoptable Orange County dogs are super excited to play with you

Check out these dapper dogs who want to be your new forever friend. Big ones, little ones, and very, very happy ones. They're at Orange County Animal Services right now. During the month of January, the OCAS adoptions fees for dogs is just $20, and includes sterilization, vaccinations and a microchip. Visit the shelter today to find your new fur-ever friend!

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Container Store at Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 p.m. through 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.

| Photos by Pawsitive Shelter Photography