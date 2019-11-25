These adoptable little Santa’s helpers in Orange County need homes for the holidays

These winter doggies are ready for a closeup with you under the tree! Some of them are even smiling for the camera. That's because during the month of November, Orange County Animal Services is featuring a This Is Us promotion. Adoption fees for dogs are $20, and for cats $10. The fee includes sterilization, vaccinations and a microchip.

That gives all of these dogs a better chance to have a home for the holidays. Will it be yours?

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 p.m. through 5 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.