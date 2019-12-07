The new Orlando restaurants contending for Top Tables 2019

These 24 amazing new eateries are among the best to open in Orlando in 2019. Every year, Orlando Weekly food critic Faiyaz Kara reviews dozens of new restaurants. Along the way, he picks his very favorites for a year-end honor called Top Tables 2019.

There can be only five winners, which will be announced on December 25, but these two dozen restaurants are Faiyaz's finalists, the contenders for the title!