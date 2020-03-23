The most painfully accurate reactions to #shutdownflorida

With Florida's coronavirus cases now over 1,000, and our economy in a certain death spiral, it shouldn't be much of a surprise that #shutdownflorida is now the top trending topic on Twitter.

In the last few days, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been acutely tone def to what's happening in his own state. Beaches were slow to close, and there's still no statewide stay-at-home order. Despite bipartisan calls for swift decisive action, DeSantis has leaned on his usual “small government is best” ideology, which may very well accelerate this pandemic.

In the meantime, at least we have scorching hot memes.

Originally appeared in Creative Loafing Tampa.