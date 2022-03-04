The most anticipated restaurants coming to Orlando this spring

Prev
Next

Our new restaurants guide is out this week, pointing out the best of what's already opened this year (and the best of what's to come).

While we have jobs where it makes sense to keep calendars of new restaurants marked months in advance, we know the average Orlandoan doesn't think that way. With that in mind, we pulled out the best restaurants that will open in the next few months.

Here are the best restaurants coming to Orlando this spring.

Photo via Jollibee.

Posted & filed under Food and Drink.

Home » Food and Drink » The most anticipated restaurants coming to Orlando this spring

View these other slideshows:

The 24 best burger joints in Orlando, according to Yelp

Disney roasted over response to Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill

Here's everyone we saw at CPAC 2022: Bad hats, bad tats and a very stable genius

Orlandoans showed up to make their voices heard at Saturday's Rally For Our Collective Rights
« View the previous slideshow again!