The most anticipated restaurants coming to Orlando this spring

Our new restaurants guide is out this week, pointing out the best of what's already opened this year (and the best of what's to come).

While we have jobs where it makes sense to keep calendars of new restaurants marked months in advance, we know the average Orlandoan doesn't think that way. With that in mind, we pulled out the best restaurants that will open in the next few months.

Here are the best restaurants coming to Orlando this spring.

Photo via Jollibee.