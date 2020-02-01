The most anticipated new restaurants opening in Orlando this year

With the new year, Orlando is looking forward to new food experiences in every corner. From recently trending food halls, to finer dining options, to ramen joints where everything (including the noodles) is made from scratch, to a new Disney eating spot, all the way to the world’s largest White Castle - here are some of Orlando Weekly’s most anticipated restaurants for 2020. Bon appetit! 

– Collection and text by Faiyaz Kara; gallery by Lillian Hernández Caraballo, Maya James, Samantha N. Olson, and Isabella Marchetta

 

 

