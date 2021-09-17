This Italian Renaissance mansion in College Park comes with its own wine cellar

You don't have to venture all the way out Windermere or somesuch to nab a luxury property, as this College Park manse more than aptly demonstrates. The gorgeous “Chateau Les Grands Chenes,” or “Castle of the Big Oak Trees” at 1027 Edgewater Drive is up for sale, and it's a unique historical property.

Built in 1924 and renovated in 1998, this lakefront mansion offers pristine views of Lake Adair from the front of the property and Lake Concord and the downtown skyline from the back.

The five-bedroom, six-bathroom estate features a private gated entrance, combo heated pool/spa/cabana area, fireplaces galore, gym, movie room, iron staircase, basketball court, firepit, ornate vintage doors, wood and marble flooring, herb pantry, wet bar, air-conditioned three-car garage and, of course, more than a few of the titular "big oak trees" on the 0.6-acre property. The sellers are asking for $3.3 million.

Photos via Realtor.