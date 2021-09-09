The historic home of Thomas Edison’s son is now for sale in Winter Park

Every once in a while, a home with the some real history comes up for sale in the Orlando area. As far as Winter Park is concerned, they don't come much more rooted in the past than the home of Thomas Edison's youngest son along Lake Sylvain. That historic farmhouse just hit the market.

The house comes with some pedigree. It was originally owned by Ted and Anne Edison and has been off the market for three decades. In that time, it won Home & Garden's top prize for the state's best home.

The 1880s home has been lovingly restored with one eye on history and another on livability, leading to a comfortable 3-bedroom house that hasn't ripped out the heart of what made it interesting. Original details like heart of pine floors, cast iron bathtubs and sleeping porches have all been refurbished. There's clear signs of the home being opened up slightly, without falling victim to the trend of turning old, interesting houses into open-concept Frankenhomes.

The 3-bed, 3-bath at 1554 Harris Circle is going for $1.2 million. The listing is represented by Jennifer Sloan of Kelly Price & Company.

