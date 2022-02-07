The funniest reactions to the Spirit and Frontier Airlines merger

The United States' two largest budget carriers are planning to merge into one mega-low-cost airline.

Frontier and Spirit announced the $6.6 billion merger deal on Monday morning, which would instantly make the pair the 5th-largest airline in the country. Frontier maintains a slight majority control in the deal, owning 51.5 percent of the resulting airline to Spirit's 48.5 percent.

For Orlandoans, the deal will make the airline the biggest player at Orlando International Airport. Frontier and Spirit were already the second and third-most flown airlines into and out of the hub. Combined, they would easily pass the current most-active carrier, Southwest.

Folks on the internet didn't much care for the details, however. They just saw the opportunity to make jokes at the expense of the infamous budget carriers. At Orlando Weekly believe you get exactly what you pay for and complaining about a flight that costs less than a Five Guys meal is a bit silly. Nevertheless, good jokes are good jokes.

Photo via Adobe.