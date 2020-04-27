The funniest reactions to Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon’s new diss track about Dwyane Wade
Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon is trending on Twitter, thanks to his new rap video taunting Hall-of-Fame Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade for a mistake that cost him the 2020 NBA Slam Dunk Contest.
Wade was judging the contest and allegedly gave Gordon the wrong score, resulting in a second-place finish to Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. (suspicious). The track is called "9 OUT OF 10," and features audio from the event of NBA analyst Kenny Smith saying, "there's a highway robbery in Chicago."
If you're thinking, wasn't that two months ago? – you would be correct. The event took place on Feb. 15, but even a coronavirus pandemic can't stop the pettiness. Gordon did lose out on the top prize of $1 million, so that kind of burn takes a while to heal.
"He should trademark 9/10. Make some money off of it, Wade responded to the track on Twitter. "That’s free advice that I won’t charge him for it. (You know since I costed him a Mill)."
Twitter was even less impressed, dunking on Gordon's rap game. Check out the dunk contest here, and Gordon's diss track here (again, released 12 weeks later).