The funniest reactions to Jacksonville Jaguars Coach Urban Meyer getting fired

Urban Meyer's tenure as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars came to an end before he completed his first full NFL season.

The former coach of the Florida Gators was ousted following a string of controversies that culminated in the accusation he kicked one of his players at practice. In the words of the Marleys in Muppet Christmas Carol, Meyer's time with the Jags was dumb and pointless, but at least it was short.

And like Scrooge, plenty of people were willing to celebrate the downfall of such an obviously odious coach. Here are a few of our favorites.