The funniest reactions to Disney’s planned, immersive residential ‘Storyliving’ community

Disney appears to have heard the common complaint that they own everything nowadays. The House of Mouse, channeled through their representative on Earth Bob Chapek, responded with a booming "Wanna bet?"

The theme park, television and movie industry titan is trying its hand yet again at developing residential neighborhoods. But wait, it gets worse. The planned Disney communities will go beyond squeaky clean locales like Celebration, bringing the immersive imagineering of Disney parks into the everyday lives of residents.

That's right, y'all. It's a gated community for Disney Adults.

“For nearly 100 years, Disney has shared stories that have touched the hearts and minds of people all around the world,” Josh D’Amaro, chairman of Disney Parks told Deadline. “As we prepare to enter our second century, we are developing new and exciting ways to bring the magic of Disney to people wherever they are, expanding storytelling to Storyliving. We can’t wait to welcome residents to these beautiful and unique Disney communities where they can live their lives to the fullest.”

The movie insider publication reports that Disney is already moving forward with its first community in California's Coachella Valley. The town, to be named Cotino, will center on a massive oasis with man-made beaches. Apartments, condos, single-family homes and senior living facilities will be available. The community association will be run by Disney employees and Disney-themed events and entertainment will take place in the community throughout the year.

Of course, this raised a few questions like "is it a company town if you don't work for the company?" and "Could I stomach living in a 24/7 Disney Adult sleepaway camp?" Twitter had some thoughts on the matter.

Concept art via Disney.