The funniest #FloridaMorons tweets, as Florida’s beaches reopened

Ready to hit the beach in a pandemic? Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis say it's safe, as long as you're walking, biking, hiking, fishing, running, swimming, taking care of pets and surfing. That's despite Florida reaching record numbers of coronavirus cases, and while much of the nation (and the world) stays home to stop the spread of COVID-19.

In true Florida fashion, the beaches did indeed reopen Friday, leading the Twitterverse to weigh in – heavily. #FloridaMorons was the #1 trending topic on Twitter for much of the weekend. As beachgoers continue flocking to the northwest shores of Florida's largest city, it doesn't show any sign of slowing down – like the spread of coronavirus itself.

