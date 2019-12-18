The founder of Best Buy is selling his Florida mansion, and it has a 12-person bunk room

Best Buy founder Richard Schulze recently put his massive Florida estate on the market, and he slashed nearly half a million from the asking price.

Located at 26331 Woodlyn Dr, Bonita Springs, Schulze is currently asking $4,495,000 for his massive 14,363 square-foot home, which is actually down $455,000 from last month's listed price. The custom-built lakefront pad features 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms, as well as a theater room, a game room, a billiards room, a five car collector's garage, a 12-person children’s bunk room, and a screened-in pool and spa.

"Mr. Schulze is selling the home because his large extended family has outgrown it,” said Steve Dawson, managing broker at REX, to the Sacramento Bee. “He and his wife have built a new home nearby that fits their current needs."

The listing agent is Bill Earls of John R. Woods Properties in partnership with REX real estate.

Photos via Realtor.com