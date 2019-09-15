The essential restaurants in Lake Nona you should try right now

Lake Nona's restaurant scene is heating up! Whether you call the Lake Nona area home, or are just passing through, check out these Lake Nona restaurants.

What was once the Wild West of Orlando's food destinations, the planned community of Lake Nona has become a new frontier for culinary experiences. With more to offer foodies than ever before, you can make Nona a destination for lunch or dinner. Included are the best places for dine-in, take-out, and fine-dining experiences in and around Lake Nona, Orlando.