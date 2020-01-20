The best signs and most passionate protesters at Sunday’s Orlando Women’s March

The National Organization of Women's Orange County Chapter invited hundreds of marchers on Sunday in support of impeachment, the Equal Rights Amendment, the LGBTQ community, racial equality, immigrant rights, the fight for $15 minimum wage, the disability community and abortion rights. We were were there to capture all the best signs and most passionate protesters.

 

 

 

| Photos by Alex Dixon

