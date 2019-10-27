The best costumes we saw at Parliament House’s Halloween contest, Part 1!

With Halloween on a Thursday this year, Parliament House is hosting two incredible costume contests and giving away $8,000 in cash prizes. Predictably, the costumes are even more over-the-top than usual. Part 1 of the event took place Saturday night, and the winner-take-all competition was fierce. If you want to see whose costumes made the cut – or size up the competition if you plan to enter on Thursday – check out these unbelievable outfits.

You can get ticket information to the Part 2 event, happening on Thursday, Oct. 31, on Parliament House's Eventbrite page.

| Photos by Photos by Pat O’Rourke