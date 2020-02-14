The 25 ‘most romantic’ restaurants in Orlando, according to Yelp

Earlier this week, Yelp released its annual list of "100 most romantic" restaurants in the country, and a couple of Orlando spots made the list.

To come up with the rankings, Yelp went through a large number of reviews mentioning the words “romantic,” “Valentine’s Day” and “date night” between Jan. 1, 2019 and Jan. 14, 2020, and ranked the restaurants in order along with other key factors like volume of reviews, and total ratings.

While this national list was certainly interesting, we wanted to know more about what local Yelpers thought about Orlando restaurants. So, we reached out to the company and they gave us an exclusive list of the "most romantic" spots located in Orange, Seminole and Osceola counties. You may notice that this list is a little different than the national ranking, and that's because what you see here is an all-time list, that includes reviews from the beginning of Yelp Orlando all the way through today.

So, if you haven't made and any RSVPs yet, here are a few spots to try.