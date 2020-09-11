The 25 best Indian restaurants in Orlando according to Yelp

Tired of going to the same taco restaurant? Well, maybe not, but why not add some variety to your life by trying a new Indian place tonight?

Every Indian restaurant isn’t created the same! Some add an extra kick of spices, while others offer a twist on traditional cuisine. Orlando has it all, so be sure to grab about at the Best Indian Restaurants in Orlando, according to Yelp users' candid recommendations.

Gallery by Tamara Sanon