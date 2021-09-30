The 15 best tweets about the Florida man who captured an alligator in a trash can

The internet can be a weird, confusing and divisive place, but there are a few topics that are guaranteed to bring everyone together: scary wildlife encounter videos, news of the weird from Florida and alligators. Earlier this week, one story managed to be all three.

Orlando resident and Army veteran Abdul Gene Malik trapped an alligator in a trash can in a video that quickly went viral. Not content to just watch the impressive clip of Malik flipping an alligator into a bin while wearing Adidas slides, Twitter did what it does best. The riffs on the video came so quick you might have missed them, so we gathered some of our favorites.

Photo via Twitter/@TheKellyLlama