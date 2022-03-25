Take a look inside the art-filled Mennello home in Winter Park, going for $11.5 million

It's rare that we know the names of the people who have shaped the way the Orlando area is now. For every Nils Schweizer and John Morgan, there's a million anonymous developers and purposely secretive business concerns. The Mennellos were firmly in the former camp, using their time to bring a bit of beauty and culture to the area with their eponymous Museum of American Art.

The benefactors of the Loch Haven museum lived an art-forward life even away from the galleries that bore their name and it shows in their Winter Park estate. The lakefront home at 1311 Via Tuscany is stuffed to the brim with massive oil paintings and impressive sculptures. The ornate rooms and classical decorations are fitting for the sorts of crowds they hosted at their home: governors, actors and past presidents. The home comes with a 2,500 sq-foot ballroom, caretaker's quarters and kitchens, separate guest apartments and a stunning view of the lake.

The home is on the market for the first time in four decades, following Michael Mennello's death last year. It's notably next door to the home of Matt Morgan, who purchased his Winter Park estate earlier this year. The sellers are asking for $11.5 million. The listing is represented by Mick Knight of Sotheby's.

Photos via Realtor.