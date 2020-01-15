Take a look at Orange County’s Split Oak Forest before it’s destroyed by a new highway

Prev
Next

The Split Oak Forest Wildlife & Environmental Area is home to threatened gopher tortoises, scrub jays, sandhill cranes, Sherman's fox squirrels, gopher frogs, white-tailed deer, wild turkeys, indigo snakes, bald eagles, and feral hogs. The forest is owned by Osceola and Orange counties, purchased to mitigate the impacts of other other wetland developments, and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has spent more than 20 years maintaining it.  Untouched in centuries by Central Florida's rampant development, only hiking and permitted horseback riding have been allowed, while hunting, camping and biking are all prohibited. That's all about to change.

A proposal, billed as an effort to ease traffic on Orlando's congested roadways, would connect the Osceola Parkway toll road from State Road 417 – with a nine-mile extension that cuts right through the Split Oak Forest. Read more about the future of Split Oak in the Jan. 15, 2020 print issue of Orlando Weekly.

 

| Photos by Dave Plotkin

View these other slideshows:

Former Notre Dame coach Charlie Weis just listed his massive Florida horse farm

19 fun things to do in Orlando this week (1/15-1/21)

This quirky, historic Craftsman-style home in Mount Dora just hit the market

Lots of lovable dogs, big and small, await your adoption in Orange County
« View the previous slideshow again!