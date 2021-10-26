Tacky, unofficial Disney shirts spark debate over dress code at theme parks

It's rare that a terrible, touristy shirt can spark a whole day of outrage, but Disney parks fans are pretty easy to rile up. Theme park aficionados spent some of their precious time on Earth raging over a pair of tacky shirts spotted at Disneyland by former Disney employee Sam Carter.

The couples' shirts read "I wanted the D" and "I gave her the D," with the letter being stylized as the iconic D in Walt Disney's signature. When Carter posted the offending shirts to Twitter, it set off a day of in-fighting between three camps, who either scolded, cringed or laughed.

We haven't seen Disney heads this mad since their fireworks weren't quite as good as before.